Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $380,000 Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after buying an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 118,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

BOOM stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

