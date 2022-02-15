Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $372,000 Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 565,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

