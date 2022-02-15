Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $408,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.