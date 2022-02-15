Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.