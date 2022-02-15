Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Dune Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

