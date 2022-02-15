Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -159.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

