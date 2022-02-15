Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -159.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
