Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $108.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.45.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.