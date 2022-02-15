Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 209.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,514 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

