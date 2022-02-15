Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

DCO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.01. 77,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 81.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.