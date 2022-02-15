DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.