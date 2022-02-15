DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.
Shares of DTE opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.
In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy (DTE)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.