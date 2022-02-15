Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dropbox stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Dropbox worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

