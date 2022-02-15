DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DASH stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of -0.36.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,438 shares of company stock valued at $94,941,382. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

