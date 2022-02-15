Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of D traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

