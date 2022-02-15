Doma (DOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Doma to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DOMA stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Doma has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Doma by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 128,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Doma by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

