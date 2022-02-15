Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 11.4% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 1.32% of Dollar General worth $655,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $852,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.41. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

