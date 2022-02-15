DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 156.9% in January

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the January 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.