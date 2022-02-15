DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Up 156.9% in January

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the January 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.22.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
