Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

