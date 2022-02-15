Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.16 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

