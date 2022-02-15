Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 152.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.