Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

DIOD opened at $88.32 on Friday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $474,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,723. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

