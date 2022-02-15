Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,081 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $101,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

