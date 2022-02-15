Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,418 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $98,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

