Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $104,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

