Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $104,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.