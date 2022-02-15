Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $105,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

