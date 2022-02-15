Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.18 and last traded at $125.45. 15,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,868,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

