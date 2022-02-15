DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $2,064,005.10 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

