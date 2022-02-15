Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 57,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

