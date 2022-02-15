Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $64.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.