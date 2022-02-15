Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.48) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.90).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,199 ($43.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 3,098 ($41.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,374.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,496.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

