Dero (DERO) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.65 or 0.00029086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and approximately $622,585.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,486.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.05 or 0.06933329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00293551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00767888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014311 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00074437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00403136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00217623 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,189,030 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.