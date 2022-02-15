Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) PT Lowered to 309.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WILLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Shares of WILLF stock remained flat at $$43.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

