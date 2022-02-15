DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00299602 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005597 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000844 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.01170321 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

