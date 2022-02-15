Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,453,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $9,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $6,628,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

