DeFine Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. DeFine has a market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

