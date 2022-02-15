Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,642,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,648.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

DVDCF remained flat at $$12.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

