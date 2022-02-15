Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,343. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

