Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce $4.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $8.57 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $20.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $267.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,343. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

