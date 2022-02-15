CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

CBAY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640,431 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,283 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

