CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.