CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of -0.05. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

