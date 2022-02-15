CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.82.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. 7,600,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.