CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,085,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after purchasing an additional 183,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.