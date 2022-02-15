CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,085,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after purchasing an additional 183,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

