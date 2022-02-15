CVI Holdings LLC Invests $296,000 in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

