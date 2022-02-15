CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.