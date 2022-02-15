CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

