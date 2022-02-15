Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 283.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTOS stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

