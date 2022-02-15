Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a P/E ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

