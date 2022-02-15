Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.
Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a P/E ratio of -211.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
