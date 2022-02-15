Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.