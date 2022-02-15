Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,479 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $443.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.85 and a 200-day moving average of $413.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

